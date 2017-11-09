MCMC receives more than 6k complaints of social media abuse

IPOH: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received 6,725 complaints on the abuse of communications and social media services in the first 10 months of this year.

MCMC's Network Security and Enforcement Chief Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said the statistics showed a 21% increase from the 4,919 complaints received last year.

He said Facebook was the social media application most abused by Internet users in this country, at 70%, followed by WhatsApp and Twitter.

"In the case of Perak, MCMC has received 44 complaints so far compared to 59 for the whole of last year," he said.

Zulkarnain was speaking at a press conference held after the Seminar on Laws on the Abuse of the Social Media and the Impact on the Nation which was officiated by Chairman of the State Tourism, Arts, Culture, Communications and Multimedia Committee Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi here today.

Zulkarnain said to date, MCMC has blocked access to 2,765 websites with pornographic, distasteful and threatening content as well as fake websites, which contravened the Communications and Multimedia Act l998.

Commenting further, he said the MCMC blocked these websites to protect the interest and integrity of the public.

Zulkarnain said the MCMC expected the abuse of communications and social media services to increase with the coming 14th general election.

"This follows the trend in the increase of abuse of communications and social media services during the general elections in 2008 and 2013," he said.

On the seminar, Zulkarnain said Perak was the first state to host the programme which was jointly held by the MCMC and the state government.

He said the one-day seminar was aimed at creating awareness and educating the public, specifically civil servants, on the proper use of the social media and provide information on Internet laws in the country. — Bernama