Met Dept denies ‘Nasa’ claims of storm hitting Penang in 2 days

PETALING JAYA: The Meterological Department has denied the "Nasa claims" that there will be a storm to hit Penang in the next couple of days.

The claims, accompanied by photos claimed to be of Nasa's satellite images showing a storm brewing and soon to hit Penang, have been going viral via social media and whatsapp messages.

"The Department would like to deny the claims referring to Nasa technology of a storm soon to hit Penang. Based on our latest monitoring, we do not expect such big storm to happen in Penang within the next two days," it said in a statement today.

The public is advised not to trust such unverified rumours that are being circulated.

Please refer to the Meterological Department's website www.met.gov.my, the mobile app MyCuaca, their social media presence on Facebook and Twitter or call the MMD Hotline at 1-300-22-1MET (1638).