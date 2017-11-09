Mobster attack on journalist outrages Italy

ROME: Italy reeled Thursday from images of an attack on a journalist by a mobster in a Rome suburb, as local prosecutors opened an investigation.

Daniele Piervincenzi, who works for the Rai national television broadcaster, was asking the brother of a famous mafia boss about his political allegiances when he was set upon on camera in Ostia.

Questioned on his ties to the far-right CasaPound movement, Robert Spada suddenly lunged and headbutted the reporter, breaking his nose, before pulling out a cosh, hitting him and chasing him down the street.

The Spada clan is notoriously violent. Seven members of the family were sentenced to a combined 56 years in jail in October, and Robert's brother Carmine was ordered to serve 10 years behind bars last year for extortion and mafia association.

"He hit me because I was asking questions, he should ask Ostia for forgiveness," Piervincenzi said, referring to the bad name the thug had given to the capital's seaside suburb.

The camera team had travelled Tuesday to the coastal town, about 30km from Rome's city centre, for a documentary into municipal elections, two years after the local council was dissolved for mafia infiltration.

Spada has not been arrested and may never be: despite the ferocity of the attack, the wounds inflicted were not serious enough to lead automatically to handcuffs or a stay in a police cell.

He apologised for the attack on Facebook, but said the journalist had come to a members-only club and been "frightening my son", adding that "patience has its limits".

The images quickly went viral, sparking an outcry across the country and prompting Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to call Piervincenzi to express his "solidarity after this brutal attack".

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said the violence was unacceptable and pledged a crackdown on crime. — AFP