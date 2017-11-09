Musang King Durians to be labelled to prevent profiteering

KUALA LUMPUR: A few traders in the country have been found selling "fake" Musang King durians but labelling them as Musang King which are actually durians of a different variety.

Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said most of the errant traders target foreign tourists who were not familiar with the types of durians available in the country.

"To counter this issue over 'fake' Musang King durians, the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will ensure that the Musang King durians are labelled before being marketed.

"Action will be taken against anyone found misusing the labels as it is an offence under the Trade Description Act 2011," he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy level for the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry in Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the opposition's proposal to cap RON95 petrol price at RM1.80 per litre would cause the government to bear a total subsidy of RM5.07 billion.

"The total amount of subsidies last year amounted to RM2.44 billion, of which 28% was allocated to cover RON95 petrol subsidy only.

"This will be unfair to the people because petrol needs vary among consumers," he said. — Bernama