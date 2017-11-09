No plans to introduce ATM pension adjustment: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to adjust the pension of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) retirees at the current moment, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said as such adjustment would also involve others in the civil service, the financial implication is huge.

He said that the government had agreed in 2013 to provide an annual 2% increase of pension to ATM retirees without having to wait for improvements into the salary scheme.

He added the government had also announced an increase in minimum pension to RM950 since July last year.

"During the 2017 Budget tabling, the government had increased the minimum pension rate to RM1,000 for retirees who had served for 25 years.

"This also applies to members with other ranks in ATM that had served for 21 years," he added.