Over 5000 products, services on show at Taiwan Expo 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan Expo 2017, showcasing some of Taiwan's best innovative products and services is finally underway.

For three days, more than 5,000 top Taiwanese products and services will be on display at the expo held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative James Chang Chi-Ping said the expo will definitely augment the mutual interaction and cooperation for both countries in the fields of high-tech, green solutions, Halal, e-commerce, education, medical services and tourism.

"I believe this expo will also help strengthen and deepen the strong and close bilateral relations that both Taiwan and Malaysia have been enjoying over the years.

"Additionally, as the expo will be sharing some of Taiwan's best solutions, services, and techniques, it will help to enhance both nation's working relationship in creating the best of life aesthetics, the most thriving metropolis, as well as an inclusive Muslim-friendly environment," Chang said in his opening remarks prior to officiating the expo today.

Chang highlighted that since Malaysia has been an extremely important ally and trade partner towards Taiwan's economic growth, it is imperative that Taiwan should also share their best with the nation.

Echoing Chang's sentiment, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) chairman James Huang said Taiwanese direct investments have totaled US$12.3 billion (RM51.87 billion) as of last year.

"As for bilateral trade, according to the latest statistics, trade between both countries have recorded an increase of 25% to US$12.8 billion (RM53.98 billion) from January to September of 2017, this figure is higher than the bilateral trade between Taiwan and Asean with an average growth rate of 17%, compared with the same period in 2016.

"Thus, I am confident that this growth will be more phenomenal as Taiwan gains more ground as a world leader in quality consumer products and services," Huang said.

Themed "BEST for MY Life!", Huang said the expo would also serve as an interactive platform to boost the mutually beneficial partnerships between both nations as each of the 180 Taiwan exhibitors will be showcasing their products through 11 themed pavilion and eight major industries.

In addition to product showcase, the expo also features a series of industry forums, business matching session, cultural performances, lucky draws and products presentation.

"The industry forum will touch on wide range of issues including green living, creative e-commerce, health industry, Taiwan halal industry promotion, intelligent transportation development and beauty product launches.

"Participants will gain invaluable insights on the development of Taiwan's market and potentially works towards future collaborations," Huang said.

The Taiwan Expo 2017 will be held at the KLCC until Saturday (Nov 11) is the last leg of a major Asean tour after a successful showcase of innovative products and services in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

For more information, please visit the expo's official website: http://mys.taiwanexpoasean.com.