Pakatan Harapan yet to finalise electoral candidates in Johor - Muhyiddin

MUAR: The opposition Pakatan Harapan pact has yet to finalise the allocation of electoral seats in Johor among its component parties for the next general election, said Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the discussion on the distribution of seats was almost over and the decision would be made soon on the allocation of seats to the component parties, namely Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

"Some matters have yet to be decided by the (Pakatan Harapan) presidential council and we will expedite (the allocation of seats)," he said at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Johor Pakatan Harapan in Pagoh here today.

Asked about the criteria to determine the parties to contest parliamentary or state seats, Muhyiddin said the capability of the parties to win the seats was the main criteria.

The factor of winnable candidates would also be a criteria, and Pakatan Harapan would field winnable candidates in every seat that it would contest in the 14th General Election, he said.

"Regardless of the parties, we will field the best-qualified candidates who are acceptable to the people. Whatever the problems we face (in the allocation of seats), we will resolve them through consensus," he added.

He also said that Pakatan Harapan would pave the way for young people to contest the general election while also having experienced candidates to ensure a balance to carry out the people's trust. — Bernama