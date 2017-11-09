Penang govt allocates RM100m to help state bounce back after floods

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced a RM100 million allocation known as the "Penang Bounce Back" programme as part of restoration efforts to be carried out after the flash floods.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng made this announcement following the recent flood in the state which claimed seven lives.

He said the programme is scheduled to be launched soon while the coming weekend will be specifically reserved for volunteers to assist in cleaning affected houses.

He also said a one-off RM500 financial aid will be given to the affected families.

"We will assist," he said, before observing a minute of silence as a mark of respect for the casualties of the flash floods during the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

He said the state was committed to returning Penang to normal.

