Platform for cooperation in Halal Industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The halal certified vendors and product industry in Taiwan is gradually expanding, thanks to their outstanding processing technology, development capability, and industry advantage.

The Halal Taiwan Pavilion at the Taiwan Expo 2017 is the best place for Malaysian entrepreneurs to seize halal business opportunities as well as gain some insight into some of Taiwan's established halal products.

Over 100 halal certified products produced by 60 vendors are on display at the pavilion and some of the vendors were on site to provide an explanation to visitors.

Some of the displayed products include beverages, baked goods, beauty and cosmetics products, and food items, all made from halal ingredients.

The expo will be having a "Taiwan Halal Industry Development and Taiwan-Malaysia Business Cooperation Seminar" today to allow Malaysian businesses to better understand the halal industry in Taiwan.

The seminar will allow local importers, agents and operators to interact with Taiwan counterparts who have already entered the Malaysian market.

It will also be a platform to promote Taiwan's halal industry as well as creating new opportunities for cooperation and exchange between participants.