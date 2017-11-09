Putin and Trump to meet Friday in Vietnam

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet Friday in Vietnam, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Thursday.

The meeting "will be on Nov 10," but the exact time is being decided, Ushakov told the official TASS agency.

Both leaders will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Vietnamese city of Danang.

The pair last met at the G20 summit in Germany in July.

On Sunday Trump said he thinks "it's expected we'll meet with Putin" to discuss North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have plummeted as a US probe has accused Trump's former campaign aides of secretly meeting Kremlin-connected officials.

Russia has vehemently denied allegations of interfering in the US election last year that brought Trump to power. — AFP