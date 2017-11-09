Restaurant fined RM3,000 for hiring unvaccinated workers

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant here was fined RM3,000 by the Ampang magistrate's court today for hiring unvaccinated workers last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the punishment to Al Jasra Restaurant, after the restaurant, represented by its 30-year-old company manager, pleaded guilty.

The restaurant was charged with failing to comply with Rule 11 (1)(b) of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 by employing or allowing food handlers who were unvaccinated and have not undergone food handlers' training, to handle food at its premises in Jalan Wawasan 2/12, Bandar Baru Ampang, here at 11.50am, Mar 23 last year.

The charge was read under Regulation 11 (2) of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and punishable under the same regulation that carries a maximum fine of RM10,000, or imprisonment of up to two years.

According to the facts of the case, officials from the Hulu Langat Health Office had carried out an inspection at Al Jasra Restaurant to enforce the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, and found that the restaurant had employed unvaccinated workers to handle the food.

The company's manager who was not represented appealed for leniency and a minimal fine on the grounds that the restaurant management had regretted their lackadaisical attitude over health aspects and had taken the necessary steps by sending the workers for vaccination.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Health Department Mahfuz Mohamad pressed for a just sentence to serve as a lesson for everyone and to protect the rights of customers from being exposed to infectious diseases. — Bernama