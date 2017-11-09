- Local
SCH ends one of three MoUs
Posted on 9 November 2017 - 08:32pm
Last updated on 9 November 2017 - 08:37pm
PETALING JAYA: SCH Group Bhd has terminated its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dataran 888 Sdn Bhd in relation to the collaboration on the excavation, removal, distribution and sale of quarry sand and other related deposits from flood mitigation ponds located in Kuala Lumpur.
SCH had in May entered into three separate MoUs with Sewara Engineering Sdn Bhd, Stigma Impiana Sdn Bhd and Dataran 888 respectively.
SCH said the company and Dataran 888 Sdn Bhd have mutually agreed to terminate the MoU.
“The termination of MoU would not have any financial impact to SCH group,” SCH said in a stock exchange filing today.