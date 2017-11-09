theSun to give out flood aid this weekend

Posted on 9 November 2017 - 09:59pm Last updated on 9 November 2017 - 11:50pm

PETALING JAYA: theSun will be mounting a relief mission to help flood victims in Penang this weekend.

A total of five lorries laden with over RM160,000 worth of goods will be visiting evacuation centres and badly hit flood areas in Seberang Perai and Penang island to distribute the aid.

The aid items include electrical kettles, rice cookers, canned food, instant noodles, as well as baby toiletries, diapers and sanitary pads.

"theSun Cares Fund hopes to provide some relief to the victims of the flood which is said to be the worst in the last 20 years," said theSun managing editor Freddie Ng.

He expressed his thanks to Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad and its Group CEO Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil for a RM100,000 donation made to theSun Cares Fund to supplement the cost of the procurement.

Meanwhile, Yeo Hiap Seng (M) Bhd yesterday chipped in with about RM10,000 worth of drinks and foodstuff while Aeon Big contributed some baby toiletries and diapers.

Ng said three teams comprising about 20 volunteers from theSun will be attending to the distribution of the aid.

The teams will be led by Ng himself, Sun Media Corporation's Human Resource Manager Muhammad Radzi Ahmat Suhaimi and Distribution Channels Senior Manager Gurunatham Gopal.