Transport Ministry mulls mandatory jail term for reckless driving

BENTONG: The Transport Ministry is looking into the possibility of imposing a mandatory jail term on reckless drivers who cause the death of other road users as a move to help curb the increasing number of accidents in the country.

It's minister, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the government was very concerned about the safety of road users and was constantly looking into ways of reducing the accident rate and making our roads safer.

"We all know that speed kills and our accident rate is increasing daily. This is the reason we continuously organise awareness campaigns, enforcement exercises and other activities to educate road users.

"We will study this latest proposal in detail and take into consideration all views and feedback from the relevant personnel and also the public," he told a press conference here, today.

It was earlier reported that Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye had proposed that the time had come for the government to introduce the mandatory jail sentence for reckless drivers who cause the death of other road users or innocent pedestrians.

Lee said the imposition of the mandatory jail term was necessary as road users and pedestrians were often exposed to unnecessary dangers caused by reckless drivers.

Liow said if the proposal was accepted by the government, the relevant laws would need to be amended to enforce the law.

For now, he said the penalty of issuing compounds and having their licenses suspended was not effective enough to deter these reckless drivers from repeating their irresponsible acts.

"For now, it is left to the discretion of judges whether to impose a jail term on reckless drivers. This is seldom done and only a penalty is imposed. However, if the proposal is accepted and the act amended, the jail term will be a mandatory deterrent," he added.