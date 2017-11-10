16 evacuation centres remain open in Penang

Posted on 10 November 2017 - 10:30am Last updated on 10 November 2017 - 10:35am

GEORGE TOWN: Sixteen evacuation centres remain open in Penang as at 8am to shelter 1,987 people from 486 families.

The number has dropped compared to 2,409 people comprising 584 families last night.

A police flood operations room spokesman said 1,694 people from 375 families were currently at 10 centres in Seberang Perai Utara district while 293 others comprising 111 families were at six centres in Seberang Perai Tengah.

The weather in Penang is fine.

On Sunday, Penang was hit by a major flood that inundated several areas with 0.2 metre to one metre of water following heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday that also uprooted several trees.

The incident claimed seven lives. — Bernama