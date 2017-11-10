Agong hands over keys to 12 recipients of PPR, PA housing units

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today handed over keys to 12 recipients who were allocated free units of People's Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) at PPR Desa Rejang here.

Sultan Muhammad V also spent some time mingling with the recipients and residents of the PPR.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also visited the old house once rented by a recipient and the new unit which was given free to the same recipient under the Baiti Jannati @ Federal Territories Programme.

The programme is an initiative of the Federal Territories Ministry which aims at helping the hardcore poor including the disabled and persons with chronic illnesses to own a house without having to pay a monthly rent to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the ministry was targeting to hand over 200 free units of PA and PPR valued at between RM65,000 and RM70,000 per unit to eligible recipients this year.

Tengku Adnan said the estimated costs included the costs for the house, repair works, and also electrical and basic appliances.

"The ownership of the house under this programme will be transferred to the selected recipient among the existing PA and PPR tenants without any payment provided that it cannot be sold unless descended to a family member or next-of-kin," he said.

He said the programme received funds from Federal Territories Foundation, Badan Amal Kasih Ibu Wilayah Persekutuan, private companies and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama