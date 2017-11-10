Anxious customers flock in to banks to check on valuables in safe deposit

GEORGE TOWN: People, anxious of the conditions of their valuables following the aftermath of the floods, have been flocking in to several banks here, to check on the things they placed in the safe deposit boxes.

It is learnt that the impact of water gushing through during floods affected a few banks during the storm despite no major incidents being reported.

One bank in Relau also had its auto teller machines damaged.

Housewife Lim Siew Lian, 45, told theSun she heard rumours that the flood waters seeped into finance companies.

She thought about her valuables she keeps in a safe deposit box, and immediately rushed to check it at a bank in Air Itam.

"Luckily everything is alright," she said.

Auditor Ang Lim Seng, 35, said he just wanted to ensure his valuables were alright

He said he had wanted to check them in a few days time, but he came earlier following the storm last week.

"It is a normal reaction especially when many areas are inundated with water," he said.

A bank staff at Air Itam, who declined be named also revealed to theSun that it was usual for people to queue up to ensure that their valuables were left intact.

"We are used to it," he said while urging the customers to not worry.