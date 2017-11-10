Big drop in number of flood evacuees in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 1,313 people are still staying at flood evacuation centres in Penang compared to 1,987 this morning.

A state police flood operations room spokesman said as of 8 pm, six evacuation centres were still open in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and two in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT).

"A total of 1,075 evacuees from 234 families are still at the centres in SPU while 238 from 70 families are at SPT, " he said here tonight.

Heavy rains which began on Saturday cause almost all parts of Penang to be hit by floods with some areas inundated by water between 0.2 and one metre deep, accompanied by strong winds which fell dozens of trees.

The flood which has been said to be the worse seen in the state claimed seven lives. — Bernama