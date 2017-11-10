Castañer celebrates 90th anniversary with Manolo Blahnik collab

THE Spanish brand, known for making espadrilles, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year with a surprising collection created in collaboration with designer Manolo Blahnik. Expertise and creativity are the heart of this capsule, based on femininity and artisanal shoemaking. The collection will be available online from Nov 13.

What do you get when you combine the femininity of stilettos with the comfort of espadrilles? The answer appears to come in the form of a new joint collection from Castañer and Spanish fashion designer Manolo Blahnik. The collection, called simply "Castañer by Manolo Blahník," comes as the Spanish brand celebrates nine decades in the business.

"Today we are celebrating our 90th anniversary by joining our origin and our mission with the brilliant talent of a fashion legend with whom we feel a close affinity," the Castañer family said. "We love Manolo, and the outcome of this exceptional partnership could not better express our Mediterranean personality, our creative and stylistic richness, and our aspiration to create timeless classics which embody contemporary authenticity and luxury."

The collection features two different lines: a selection of "Manolo by Day" models for daytime looks and three pairs of more glamorous "Manolo by Night" styles for evening escapades. Unlike classic Castañer espadrilles, which have a round toe and a platform sole, pieces in this capsule have a pointed toe and have sky high heels (although there are also some flats). Characteristic features nod to Castañer's legendary models, such as the rope sole, jute uppers and ribbon-like ankle tie.

This capsule uses various fabrics, from linen to satin, and colours range from neutral tones (beige, black) to bright shades like red and purple.

This anniversary collection launches via Net-a-porter (www.net-a-porter.com) and in Castañer stores and online (www.castaner.com) as well as via selected resellers this month. For exclusive first access of the pre-sale from Nov 13 visit castaner.com. — AFP Relaxnews