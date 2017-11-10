Crane collapse: DOSH sues stop-work order

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued a stop-work notice on construction activities at a construction site in Kampung Baru following the crane collapse incident here today.

Its director-general, Datuk Ir. Mohtar Musri said legal action would be taken on quarters responsible, if it was found there was any breach of regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

"At the time of the incident, a worker was handling the tower crane when suddenly the luffing boom of the tower crane collapsed and crashed on a vehicle outside the construction site.

"The incident caused minor injury to a worker and two members of the public, apart from damage to vehicles parked near the location of the accident," he said in a statement here today.

He said the department viewed seriously such an accident, especially when it involved workers or members of the public.

Three people were injured and two vehicles were damaged in the incident which occurred about 1pm.