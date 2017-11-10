Crane collapse: Stern action to be taken if negligence proven

MARAN: Stern action will be taken if there is an element of negligence or violation of rules in the crane collapse at the construction site of Pangsapuri Legasi Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Deputy minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said the investigation to identify the cause of the incident was being conducted and he wanted the matter to be given priority.

"Investigation by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) started yesterday by taking the samples to laboratory, related documents and recording the witnesses statements. We will examine the report and refer it to legal adviser for further action," he told reporters after handing over flood donations for Maran parliamentary constituency, at Dewan Arena Chenor, here today.

Also present at the event was Pahang Women and Family Development, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman, Datuk Shahaniza Shamsuddin.

A 24m high crane at the construction site collapsed yesterday, at 12.30pm, injuring a worker and two members of the public, while several vehicles parked near the location were damaged.

Ismail said action, including a fine of RM50,000 or two years' jail under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 could be imposed if there was negligence involved in the incident.

A maximum compound of RM250,000 or two years' jail could also be taken according to the Factories and Machinery Act 1967. — Bernama