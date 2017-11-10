DAP lawmaker says MCA volunteers did not clean up school in her constituency

Posted on 10 November 2017 - 04:43pm Last updated on 10 November 2017 - 06:04pm

GEORGE TOWN: A DAP lawmaker has denied that a secondary school in Padang Lalang was cleaned up by MCA volunteers after the recent floods.

Padang Lalang assemblyman Chong Eng refuted the claim, and said the SMJK Jit Sin secondary school located in her constituency was cleaned up by volunteers from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merit Society on Nov 6.

She asked MCA youth chief and deputy education minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon to not "steal" people's work and instead be honest over what happened.

"Don't hijack other people's work," she said in a press conference at the state legislative assembly today.

Her statement at today's press conference, follows remarks she had made earlier in response to claims that MCA party volunteers had cleaned up the premises.