Don't be deceived by fraudulent project offers using KKR's name

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Works (KKR) has reminded the public not to be misled by irresponsible parties using its name for the purpose of fraudulent projects.

KKR, in a statement, today said the ministry had learned from the public, contractors and construction industry players from within and outside the country on the matter, suspects would use the WhatsApp application to contact victims.

"The suspect in the short message will offer projects by placing several conditions for the purpose of 'assisting' the victim to process or enable the fraudulent project to be acquired from the KKR or the Public Works Department. The use of this modus operandi is a tactic that is often detected and used by the suspect," said KKR.

Hence, KKR urged the relevant parties to be alert if they received offers of suspicious contracts and advised them to contact the Corporate Communications Unit at line 03-2771 4613/4623 or e-mail pro@kkr.gov.my to get confirmation.

KKR also reminded the relevant authorities not to conduct any financial transactions if they received such 'WhatsApp' messages before getting verification from KKR. — Bernama