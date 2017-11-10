DPM launches Rela flood aid convoy

PUTRAJAYA: In an effort to render further assistance towards the victims affected by the catastrophic floods in Penang, Kedah and Perak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched a convoy carrying essential items and supplies under the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) 2.0 Aid Mission, today.

The mission, involving the participation of 500 Rela officers and members, will see them travel on-board 19 lorries, 17 vans, and seven four-wheel drive vehicles and MPVs to the affected states from today.

Ahmad Zahid said it was time to translate the federal government's commitment to assist the flood victims based on grounds of humanity, irrespective of which political party led the state.

"We feel that priority should be given to the people," he said at the event at the ministry, here.

However, he reiterated the fact that the cause of the floods was due to over-development and advised parties involved to re-evaluate development plans in the future.

During the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, released a convoy from the Rimau Akar Putrajaya 4x4 Disaster Relief Club consisting of 40 club members with 15 four-wheel drive vehicles carrying cleaning equipment and basic necessities to assist flood victims in Penang and Kedah.

For the mission, Rela received various donations such as basic food items, cleaning tools and wood cutters amounting to almost RM90,000 to assist in the cleaning up process.