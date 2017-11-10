Elegance is an attitude

TAIWANESE actress, model and TV host Lin Chi Ling will be making a visit to Malaysia today for the official launch event of the new Longines KLCC boutique.

Over the last few years, Chi Ling's perfect face has become one of the best known in Asia. As an internationally known successful artist, she has been featured on the covers of some of the leading international publications.

But for Chi Ling, internal beauty counts as much as physical qualities: for her, it is important to be constantly learning and evolving.

With a degree from the University of Toronto, the young Venus from Taiwan is passionate about art and in particular sculpture.

Chi Ling also devotes her time to various causes that are close to her heart, including the World Vision AIDS Orphan Project.

A Longines ambassador of elegance since 2005, Chi Ling is a favourite in the world of show business. The porcelain-faced beauty with the megawatt smile is one of the most sought-after entertainment artists amongst producers and directors.

Incredibly hardworking and versatile, and being the all-rounder that she is, her first commercial acting alongside Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has paved the way for her on the international level.

Raised in a tight-knit family, Chi Ling left Taiwan when she was 15 and obtained her double major degree from Toronto University.

Her silver screen debut in "Red Cliff", by director John Woo, won her recognition for her on-screen efforts.

Effectively multilingual, speaking English, Chinese, Cantonese and Japanese, Chi Ling is not one to rest on her laurels. She is always ready to take on new challenges, be it a Japanese TV love drama, "Moon Lovers", starring opposite the ever popular Takuya Kimura or a country girl in her third Chinese comedy film, "Welcome to Shama Town".

Today, apart from modelling, she is a successful television presenter and actress. In addition, she has become a star presenter of ceremonies such as the Golden Horse Awards, the Golden Melody Award and many others.

Like Longines, Chi Ling is known for her warm and charitable nature and continues to participate in many charitable causes over the years. Since 2004, she devotes her time to various causes that are close to her heart and started her own charity foundation in 2011, to support women and children.

The launch of Longines KLCC boutique will be an exclusive and private event where only 100 invited guests are invited.

The launch will start at 10.30am at the new Longines boutique located on Level 1.

About Longines

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance.

Longines has generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships and as a partner of international sports federation.

Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of horological products. With the winged hourglass as its emblem, the brand has outlets in over 140 countries.