Keith Urban releases feminist anthem

COUNTRY star Keith Urban, also known as husband of Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, Wednesday unveiled a feminist empowerment anthem inspired by the abuse scandal that brought down Harvey Weinstein.

Urban unveiled the song Female at the Country Music Association Awards broadcast Wednesday night.

It marked one of the highest profile statements yet from a male celebrity in the aftermath of the controversy that has engulfed the entertainment industry.

"When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it / Just 'cause she was wearing a skirt / Now is that how it works?" Urban sings over a light pop beat.

He also makes reference to Beyonce's track celebrating strong women, Run the World (Girls).

"When you hear a song that they play saying you run the world / Do you believe it? / Will you live to see it?" he sings.

Urban has two daughters with Kidman, a fellow Australian. Kidman last month issued a statement condemning sexual harassment and assault in the workplace as mounting allegations surfaced against Weinstein.

The Hollywood mogul had served as executive producer on a number of films starring Kidman, including the war epic Cold Mountain and more recently the Indian family drama Lion.

Urban said he immediately wanted to record Female when he heard it presented by the songwriting trio of Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally.

"I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them, and compelled them to write this song," Urban said at the awards gala in Nashville, Rolling Stone Country reported.

"It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls and (as) a son," he said.

Praise from the song came from rising country star Kelsea Ballerini, who tweeted that Female deserved to win Song of the Year despite coming out on the awards night itself. — AFP