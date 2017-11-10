Lawmakers want findings on transgenders to be made an official document

GEORGE TOWN: A group of lawmakers who are championing the rights of transgenders, wants the state government to make the findings from a recent symposium into an official document.

State Transgender Committee chairman Teh Yee Cheu (DAP-Tanjung Bungah) said he hoped the state would include three recommendations from the Transgender Symposium in an official document.

He said the symposium made several recommendations which includes gender neutral toilets, use of public utilities and gaining access to medical facilities.

Teh said having an official document which includes the recommendations, would serve as an important reference in the future.

"We are now hoping that the state Constitutional Committee and its chairman can decide on this," he said when met at the sidelines of the state legislative assembly today.

Also with him were Lee Khai Loon (PKR-Machang Bubok) and Cheah Kah Peng (PKR-Kebun Bunga).

Lee also expressed hope that the committee would allow the findings to be made into an official document.

"The symposium's findings is definitely important to the state and also nationwide as well, " he added.