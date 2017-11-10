Malacca suggests corporate companies help in turtle conservation

ALOR GAJAH: The Malacca state government has suggested that more corporate companies contribute towards efforts to protect the hawkbill turtle, a highly endangered species.

State Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and Innovation Committee deputy chairman Datuk Md Rawi Mahmud said their co-operation would help the government boost the hawkbill turtle population in the state.

"Malacca has recorded the highest number of landings of hawkbill turtles in Southeast Asia and this natural treasure must be protected for its uniqueness.

"As such, we hope corporate companies keen to carry out their corporate social responsibility can complement efforts to ensure the sustainability of the species," he said.

He said this after launching a Beach Cleaning programme and the release of hawkbill turtle hatchlings organised by Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd (MRCSB), a Petroliam Nasional Bhd subsidiary, at the Turtle Information and Conservation Centre in Padang Kemunting, Pengkalan Balak here last night. — Bernama