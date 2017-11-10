Malaysia's labour force reaches 15 million

KUALA LUMPUR: The labour force in Malaysia has reached 15 million from the country's population of 32 million, according to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix).

He said that for the third quarter of this year, there was an increase of 69,200 in the working population from the previous quarter.

The total of women's workforce had increased to 5.76 million in the third quarter from 5.72 million in the second quarter, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.4% with 516,200 people, he said in a statement on the main statistics of the labour force for the third quarter of 2017 released yesterday.

According to the statistics, seven million or 32% of the people within working age were not in the workforce as they were either still studying, working from home, had taken early retirement, disabled or simply not interested to work. — Bernama