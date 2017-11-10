Meradong rep commended Sarawak state budget 2018

KUCHING: Government backbencher Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing has commended Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for tabling a comprehensive and development biased budget that will continue to stimulate the required economic activities and sustain the economic growth for 2018.

He said RM1 billion out of the RM5.78 billion of the proposed budget for 2018, which has been allocated for digital infrastructure and related programmes under the Sarawak Digital Economy initiatives, showed the state government was serious and committed in becoming a major player in the digital economy in the near future.

Ding (BN-Meradong) was participating in the debate to support the State 2018 budget during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) said the light rail transit (LRT) is not feasible, should not be built in Sarawak, and suggested that free bus services in the major towns be implemented in Sarawak to help ease the transport costs, especially among the working class.

He proposed at least 200 buses for Kuching as a pilot project, adding that the benefits of free bus services was to lighten the costs of living, ease traffic jams, increase the disposable income of the working class, stimulate the economy and create jobs.

In his debate, he also suggested that the government should commission the construction of a trans-Sarawak railway system, not only for the transportation of passengers but also cargo. — Bernama