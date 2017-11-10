Najib expresses condolences over death of Tuanku Muhriz's sister

Posted on 10 November 2017 - 12:36am Last updated on 10 November 2017 - 12:42am

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak expressed his condolences over the death of Tunku Datin Deanna Tuanku Munawir, the younger sister of Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, today.

"My condolences to DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan over the passing of YAM Tunku Deanna Tuanku Munawir. May Allah bless her soul. Al-Fatihah," the prime minister tweeted.

Tunku Deanna, 62, breathed her last at 4.24pm at the Damansara Specialist Hospital due to diabetes complication.

Her remains would be taken to Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah for funeral after the Friday prayers tomorrow.

She leaves behind husband Tengku Datuk Amran Tengku Mohd Yusof and three daughters aged between 34 and 41. — Bernama