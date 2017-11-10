No retrenchments in Proton: Ahmad Maslan (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no retrenchments in Proton Holdings Bhd under its new management, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

In fact, it aims to expand its workforce to 20,000 staff in 10 years time.

Stating this, Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the new Proton management under CEO Dr Li Chunrong has decided not to retrench any of its 9,600 employees.

"The government can give an assurance that none of the 9,600 employees of Proton would be retrenched," he said.

Ahmad Maslan was responding to Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun), who asked the government to state the latest developments in Proton Holdings, in terms of management and employment risk after the acquisition by strategic foreign partner China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

"The entire Proton workforce would be well utilised efficiently to ensure Proton achieves short-term and long-term goals," he said, adding that Proton's internal transformation plan would be implemented through a cross-functional team programme.

Ahmad Malsan also said Proton employees will be given opportunities to join human capital development programmes organised by Geely's design research and development centres based in China, Sweden, England, Spain and the United States.