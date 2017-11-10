Once flood water receded, it's like aftermath of mini tsunami: Victims

SUNGAI PETANI: The aftermath of the recent flood in Taman Sinar Mentari, Bedong near here, was likened to 'mini tsunami' after nearly 200 houses were inundated with water on Saturday.

A survey by Bernama in the residential area today found that residents were still busy with cleaning work inside and outside of their homes, even though the flood waters receded four days ago.

One of the flood victims, Nor Azrihan Hazami, 37, said from the day all the victims were allowed to go home, her family had been busy cleaning up the house daily.

Starting with the cleaning of the floors and walls of the house, they then cleaned the electrical appliances and furniture, and then got rid of the damaged items, before washing the mud-covered clothes.

"When we first reached home after the water receded, it was like the aftermath of a mini tsunami, the residential area was littered with thrash, furniture, electrical appliances, cars and motorcycles, all damaged by flood water," she said when met by Bernama at her home today.

Meanwhile, Rohani Ishak, 71, said that as soon as the water began to flood the car park, together with her children, they began to pick up important items, especially electrical goods, and moved them to a higher place, but many were damaged when the cabinets broke and fell after the flood water seeped through the wood.

"For the cleaning work, my children helped, as well as assistance from volunteers and members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM)," she said.

Meanwhile, another flood victim Ridzuan Hanafi, 42, said he suffered losses of more than RM10,000, excluding damage on his two motorcycles and a car.

"It has been 10 years since I rented a house in this residential area but this is the worst flood here since 2008."

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda district post flood volunteer assistance programme coordinator, who is also district youth and sports officer, Mohd Abdul Al Aliff Jenal, said 40 volunteers from various agencies in the district were involved in the gotong-royong programme at Taman Sinar Mentari, starting at 8am this morning.

"Apart from helping residents to clean the house, we also helped remove the damaged items and APM personnel helped cook food for 200 residents affected by the floods," he said. — Bernama