Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri recuperating after surgery (Updated)

Posted on 10 November 2017 - 01:48pm Last updated on 10 November 2017 - 07:44pm

GEORGE TOWN: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas is recuperating following intestinal surgery at the Penang Hospital.

Refuting rumours on his health condition which had gone viral recently, state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said Abdul Rahman was admitted to the hospital for a check-up on Oct 20 after experiencing abdominal pain.

Farizan said doctors decided to operate on Abdul Rahman on Oct 22, following a medical examination.

"Tun has been advised to continue rehabilitative treatment before being discharged," he said at a press conference with Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and exco members at the state legislative assembly.

He said the operation was a success, and he was informed of Abdul Rahman's condition after visiting him at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) today.

Farizan said Abdul Rahman was warded at the ICU to ensure he received the best care and plenty of rest.

He said only himself, Lim and Abdul Rahman's family were allowed to visit him.

"We wish for Tun's speedy recovery, so he will be able to return to work soon," he said.