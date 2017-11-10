Pengerang's coastal area a hotspot for immigrants

KOTA TINGGI: Pengerang's coastal area has become a hotspot for illegal immigrants planning to leave the country undetected.

Marine Police Region 2 commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said in a statement that the department's enforcement unit has arrested a total of 708 illegal immigrants along the coast this year.

He said, on Friday, a group of illegal immigrants had hidden in bushes near the Pulau Hijau beach, in an attempt to exit the country.

He however said their plan was foiled by marine police who arrested 24 of them, including seven women, in five raids codenamed "Ops Landai" between 11.15pm on Thursday to 12.30am on Friday.

Khiu said some of them did not have valid documentation, while the others had overstayed.

He said the case will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002).

Khiu said all the illegal immigrants have been sent to the Immigration department for further action.