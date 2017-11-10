Perlis govt constantly monitors religious speakers' activities

ARAU: The Perlis state government through the Islamic Religious Department and the Mufti Department is constantly monitoring activities of religious speakers in the state.

Sate Islamic Religious Affairs and Human Resources Development Committee chairman Khairi Hassan said every speaker either from within or outside of Perlis intending to give a lecture in the state, should get credentials from these departments.

"The application for the letter of authorisation or credentials should be made by the organisers and speakers themselves. If the talks are carried out without approval, both parties may be subjected to legal action," he told Bernama in commenting on a statement by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday.

While winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy stage for the Prime Minister's Department, Jamil Khir said the granting of credentials was subjected to the jurisdiction of the respective state religious departments.

Khairi said for local speakers in the state, they were given a yearly credentials to enable them to speak or preach at mosques or surau and through local radio broadcasts. — Bernama