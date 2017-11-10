PM Najib: Malaysia remains open to business

DA NANG: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said Malaysia remains open to business and is the right destination for investors.

The Prime Minister said this at a meeting with members of the US-APEC Business Coalition here.

Among them were corporate leaders from Agoda.com, AirBNB, FedEx, UPS, Johnson & Johnson, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, Visa, Nike Inc, Walmart, Time Warner, as well as credit rating agency Moody's.

"During the discussion, I reaffirmed that Malaysia remains open to business and is the right destination for investors," Najib, who is in Da Nang for the 25th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting, said in his blog post today.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said Malaysia's growth remained stable and positive.

"Our deficit decreased from 6.7% when I took over the reins of government (in 2009) to 3% (2017), with a 2.8% projection for next year.

"Our economy also expanded 5.7% in the first half of this year, with foreign direct investment amounted to RM25.2 billion," he said.

He said various infrastructure and connectivity projects such the Mass Rapid Transit, East Coast Rail Link, High-Speed Rail and Digital Free Trade Zone were being undertaken.

The government is open to innovation and Malaysia is ranked 24th in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business report, he said.

"All these prove Malaysia is an attractive and investor-friendly investment destination, and we will continue to strive to be even better from time to time," he said. — Bernama