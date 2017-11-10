A real sweet deal

DIABETES is the D-word that everyone dreads hearing from their medical practitioners because that would mean no more sugary treats, sweet sambals, or deep-fried curry puffs.

Diabetes is a metabolic disease, in which a person's body is unable to either produce enough insulin (which helps process glucose) – often referred to as Type-1 diabetes – or is unable to respond to insulin – Type-2 diabetes.

Sufferers usually have high blood sugar levels, which can lead to numerous other health complications.

Typical local cuisine usually features sugar as an ingredient, even in our savoury dishes, which is why diabetes has become a prevalent condition, affecting many Malaysians.

Lifestyle choices would drastically have to be altered, especially when it comes to what we feed our bodies.

Since diabetes can lead to additional long-term complications down the road, getting medical coverage for a person suffering from the disease is often an uphill battle.

However, all that might change soon, as Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia has come out with a brand-new medical plan tailor-made for diabetics and believed to be the first of its kind.

The Allianz Diabetic Essential plan was launched recently by Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia chief executive officer Joseph Gross. Also present were its chief strategy and product officer Yeoh Eng Hun as well as Advance Medical Asia Pacific managing director Myra Yu.

The plan is the result of Allianz teaming up with leading medical experts in the country from Pantai Hospitals, Gleneagles Hospitals, Columbia Asia, and the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur, as well as Advance Medical, a global leader in expert medical opinions.

"We at Allianz believe that every Malaysian out there deserves to have better medical coverage," said Gross during the launch.

"If so many Malaysians are in need of good medical coverage, we want to offer them that lifeline."

Allianz Diabetic Essential features comprehensive medical coverage, outpatient treatment benefits, annual health screening benefits, and premium discounts.

The comprehensive medical coverage includes four varying medical plans, suited to the customer's condition, to cover the cost of hospitalisation and surgery.

Meanwhile, depending on their health, customers also get up to 40% discount when they sign up, and they will continue to receive yearly discounts if their medical reports indicate a positive improvement or maintenance in their health.

The plan also incorporates personalised care for customers, by matching patients with a doctor to diagnose the severity of the condition, which will then be followed up by a licensed nurse, for a duration of six months.

Gross explained: "We are taking it one step further by teaming up with Advance Medical to spearhead a Diabetes Care Programme for our customers, where a licensed physician will be assigned to our customers as their very own personal health adviser.

"I cannot stress this enough when I say that at Allianz Life, protection is our business, but we are very much more invested in enhancing the quality of life of Malaysians out there.

"That is why it was so important for us to come up with products that will protect and serve Malaysians the best way we can."

For more, visit the Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia website at www.allianz.com.my.