Six UPNM students deny murdering navy cadet officer

KUALA LUMPUR: Six students of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today, to the charge of murdering and abetting the murder of their university mate, navy cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, last May.

Five of them, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Azamuddin Md Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat, Mohamad Shobirin Sabri are jointly charged with murdering Zulfarhan Osman, 21, in room 04-10, Jebat hostel block, UPNM, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, Cheras here.

They allegedly committed the offence between 4.45am and 5.45am on May 22, 2017.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali is charged with abetting the five accused in the murder at the same place, time and date, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 302 of the same Code, which carries the same sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Othman Abdullah and Nur Akmal Farhan Aziz, while all the accused were represented by lawyers Mohd Fadly Hashim, Nurul Syuhada Abdullah, Zamri Idrus and Joshua Tay.

Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah fixed Nov 13 for re-mention of the case.

Zulfarhan Osman succumbed to burns on his chest, hands and feet believed to have been inflicted with a steam iron, at Serdang Hospital last June 1. — Bernama