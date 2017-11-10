Spreading the joy of giving

The Samsung 55in Premium UHD Smart TV

The Samsung Food Showcase refrigerator with Twin Cooling Plus

The Samsung Addwash Washer

IT'S NOT too early to get into the festive spirit, with Samsung's Joy of Gifting ­promotion, starting from now till Dec 31.

Choose from the wide range of latest technological gadgets and devices from Samsung Malaysia, guaranteed to not only add convenience to your loved ones' daily lives, but also produce a priceless grin and twinkle in their eyes.

The ­promotion also sees the South Korean ­electronics giant collaborating with AirAsia X to offer a 20% discount off flights to your desired destination when you buy one of its selected range of Galaxy smartphones.

Simply download the mySamsung app on one of the six eligible ­models – the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy A7 2017, and Galaxy J7+ – purchased ­during the ­promotion period, and look for AirAsia X's deal in the ­rewards section.

This will lead to the airline's ­website, where you can plan your next holiday.

That's not all. The Samsung's Joy of Gifting promotion also offers other rewards, ­including a ­complimentary Ogawa Health & Wellness set worth up to RM13,000, when you splurge on the impressive Samsung 75in curved QLED TV.

And if you decide to opt for the 65in curved QLED model instead, you will stand to receive a brandnew Galaxy Note8 smartphone, which is priced at RM3,999.

The entire household will also be able to reap the benefits of the free Samsung Powerstick vacuum cleaner, valued at RM859, which you will receive when you purchase a Samsung Food ­Showcase refrigerator with Twin Cooling Plus, perfect for storing all those extra yummy holiday delights.

Planning to get a new washing machine, or upgrade your home theatre system?

Spend on a ­Samsung Addwash Washer, and get a Samsung vacuum cleaner, or receive a Soundbar Sound+ when you purchase a 55in Premium UHD Smart TV.

For more on other perfect gift ideas and the Joy of Gifting promotion, visit the Samsung Malaysia website.