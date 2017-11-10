Thai authorities seize seven Malaysian buses for illegal entry

SONGKLA: Thai authorities seized seven Malaysian-owned express buses which entered the country without permits yesterday.

The seizure was carried out during a large-scale integrated operation in Songkhla province, southern Thailand.

The authorities also picked up 30 Malaysians who did not have valid travel documents and work permits.

Thai Tourist Police acting deputy chief, Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan said today, the buses were seized as part of the operation to prevent crimes in the province which was a popular destination for tourists from Malaysia and Singapore.

He said inspections were also carried out at entertainment centres, hotels, foreign exchange premises, bus terminals and tourism companies.

Surachet added that 22 locals were arrested with the seizure of various firearms, drugs and cough syrup. — Bernama