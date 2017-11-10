Two schools in Rantau Panjang become pioneers as special flood evacuation centres

TUMPAT: Two schools will become the pioneers as the special flood evacuation centres in preparation to face the possibility of floods in Kelantan.

Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad said the two schools in Rantau Panjang are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi and SK Rantau Panjang 2, which can accommodate between 1,500 and 3,000 flood victims at any one time

"At these special relief centres, the toilets, bathrooms and food preparations areas, especially for cooking, are being upgraded," he told reporters after launching the state level We Recycle-Education Ministry National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) initiative programme at SK Kebakat here today.

He said the Education Ministry was ready to face any eventualities, including floods in the states that had been identified at risk of being affected by the natural disaster.

In the NBOS programme, some 80 students and eight lecturers from Nilai Polytechnic, Negeri Sembilan, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Polytechnic, Selangor and Kota Bharu Polytechnic carried out cleaning up work on a gotong royong basis at SK Kebakat and SK Pangkal Kala in Pasir Mas. — Bernama