Umno Youth suggests absolute power for PPD to upgrade dilapidated schools

TENOM: Umno Youth has suggested the RM1 billion allocation announced in the 2018 Budget to upgrade dilapidated schools in Sabah be handed over to the state education department, said its Information chief, Jamawi Jaafar.

He said the Sabah education department should then give absolute power to its district education offices (PPD) for the implementation as the method would be more effective since the PPDs knew and understood the targeted schools.

"We welcome this big allocation and hope it will reach the grassroots. Its implementation should be expedited," he told Bernama here today.

Jamawi, who is also Tenom Umno division youth chief said the bigger allocation should be given to the dilapidated schools at rural areas in Sabah, and the scope of the upgrading project should involve the provision of more conducive and safe learning classes for students and teachers.

Meanwhile, parents in rural areas generally suggested the allocation distribution be used to upgrade the school infrastructure, including classes, offices and teacher's houses.

"Schools at Rundum and Kolorok in the district of Kemabong, Tenam should be given immediate attention. A few schools on Tenom have very poor toilet facilities," said one of the parents, Mail Mathew. — Bernama