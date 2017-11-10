Zambry leads team from Perak local councils to help Penang flood victims

TASEK GELUGOR: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir led a crew of 800 staff from seven local councils to assist flood victims in cleaning up their homes.

Speaking to reporters at Padang Cempedak here, Zambry said the crew of 800 had been divided into 10 teams to help 12 villages in the Tasek Gelugor constituency.

He said many families could not return to their homes because the premises were full of dirt and rubbish.

"We have also sent 20 trucks, from local councils in Taiping, Kerian, Selama, Machang and Grik in Perak to assist the flood victims to clear the garbage," he said.

Also present was Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shahbudin Yahaya.

Zambry said the crews would be focussed on the Tasek Gelugor area, as the flood victims in the area were desperately in need of help.

He said the Kepala Batas and Bagan constituency did not require help as the areas had been cleaned up.

Also present with Zambry were five Perak state exco members, including Perak state government secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan.