1,519 dengue fever cases recorded in Pahang

KUANTAN: A total of 1,519 dengue fever cases were recorded in Pahang from Jan 1 until Nov 5, a decrease from 2,502 cases for the same period in 2016.

Pahang Health, Human Resources and Special Functions Committee chairman Datuk Norol Azali Sulaiman said dengue-related deaths for the same period had also declined from seven to six people.

He said Kuantan has recorded the highest number of dengue fever, namely 859 cases, followed by Temerloh (263 cases), Raub (85 cases), Maran (82 cases), Jerantut (60 cases), Bera (49 cases), Pekan (36 cases), Bentong (33 cases), Lipis (25 cases), Rompin (23 cases) and Cameron Highlands (four cases).

Norol Azali said Taman Tas in Kuantan recorded the highest number of dengue fever, with 100 cases, which caused the area to be selected as the Aedes 'Ops Gempur' location being held today.

"Besides gotong-royong (communal work), we will conduct inspections of premises in this area including the uninhabited premises to ensure it is free from Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

"Any premises that are found to have Aedes mosquito breeding grounds will be fined RM500. Therefore, we hope the residents would play their role to ensure their respective area is kept clean from any elements that can cause stagnant water," he said. — Bernama