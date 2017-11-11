Ahmad Muaz, Siti Safiyah in Bowling World Cup semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Two national elite keglers - Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman continued their sizzling performance by advancing to the semi-finals at the 53rd Qubica AMF Bowling World Cup held at the Bowl 300 in Hermosillo, Mexico on Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

Ahmad Muaz finished in second place out of top eight keglers who made the cut with 8,961 pinfalls including 120 bonus points after the conclusion of 40 games, according to the tournament website; www.qubicaamf.com.

IIdemaro Ruiz of Venezuela won the top eight battles with 8,966 pinfalls while American Jakob Butturff and Oscar Rodriguez of Colombia came in third and fourth place, respectively with 8,906 pinfalls and 8,903 pinfalls.

Ahmad Muaz will meet Butturff while Ruiz will take on Rodriguez in the semi-finals match, late Saturday (Sunday in Malaysia).

In the women's category, Siti Safiyah came in fourth place among top eight keglers with 8,826 pinfalls.

Defending champion, Jenny Wegner of Sweden continued her scintillating performance after accumulating the highest score of 9,004 pinfalls, followed by the World Games champion, Rocio Restrepo of Colombia in second (8,988 pinfalls) while Krizziah Tabora of the Philippines came in third with 8,979 pinfalls.

Siti Safiyah, however, will face a daunting task as she will play against Wegner while another semi-finals battle will see Rocio take on Krizziah. — Bernama