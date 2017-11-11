ALERT: Meteorological Department issues bad weather warning

Posted on 10 November 2017 - 09:00pm Last updated on 11 November 2017 - 10:29am

PETALING JAYA: An alert issued by the Meteorological Department on its Facebook page warns of heavy rains, strong winds and thunderstorms expected to hit 12 states nationwide tonight.

Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Sabah.

The alert stated areas that will be affected are ...

Kedah: Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baru

Perak: Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang

Pahang: Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Bera, Rompin, Pekan and Kuantan

Kelantan: Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bahru, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Machang, Tanah Merah, Jeli and Lojing

Sabah: Ranau, Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Kudat, Tongod, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Tawau.

For more information on weather warnings and alerts, visit the Department's official Facebook page, or its website at www.met.gov.my, or call 03-7967 8000 or its mobile application myCuaca.