Annuar condemns Selangor govt for terminating subscription of Utusan, BH newspapers

KUALA LUMPUR: Below is the statement from Umno Information Chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) on the instruction to stop subscription of Utusan Group and Berita Harian newspapers by the Selangor state government.

The instruction which was issued to every department and agency under the state government was stated in a letter dated Nov 9, 2017, which was signed by Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.

Annuar's statement reads:

1. Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri (Mohamed) Azmin Ali looks good only when banning the newspapers but chickens out when it comes to banning the alcohol festival and the motion to empower the Syariah court.

2. It is clearly offensive when the Selangor State Government officially instruct the subscription of Utusan Group and BH newspapers be immediately stopped.

3. It is an immature and childish act.

4. It gives a bad image to Azmin's leadership which is still under the influence of the DAP which is anti-Malay and anti-Islam.

5. It is becoming clearer that the state government under Azmin is under pressure and suffering an inferiority complex.

6. They seem to lack confidence and are worried that the people of Selangor, especially the Malays and Muslims, have now changed and will no longer give their support to a government which is clearly controlled by DAP and has no intention of defending the religion and race.

7. Utusan and BH which have been known as mainstream media since before Independence, fighting for the interest of Muslims and Malays in the context of a multi-racial and multi-religious nation, are seen as enemies of the Selangor Government which is controlled by DAP.

8.We are confident the people of Selangor do not agree with this action and it will add to the people's rejection of the Selangor Government which is under the DAP.

9.The Selangor Government has forgotten that in Utusan and BH are Selangor residents who obtained jobs and businesses, but were never victimised.

We believe this action is insolent and unfair, and will cause the people to quickly reject the Selangor government under Azmin. — Bernama