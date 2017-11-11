Body of youth who jumped into Sg Golok recovered

TANAH MERAH: The body of a youth who jumped into Sungai Golok in Pengkalan Pak Ya, Bukit Bunga here on Wednesday, was recovered yesterday.

Tanah Merah police chief DSP Suzaimi Mohamad said the body of Mohammad Fahmi Hassan, 18, was found by a scuba team at 4pm, some two km from where he had plunged into the river.

"His body was stuck in a tree," he told Bernama.

The youth is believed to have jumped into the river after seeing police who were on an anti-narcotics operation in the area. — Bernama