Don't be fooled by Opposition, says Gerakan Wanita chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Wanita chief Datuk Tan Lian Hoe has called for the Malaysian public at large, and particularly the Chinese, not to be fooled anymore by the Opposition's sweet talk and empty promises.

Tan said that its time for the rakyat to come to realisation that that the Opposition has made far too many promises in the past two decades but most of it did not come true.

"It's time for the Chinese to be smart and to return to the right path. Every the make, they fail to fulfill, resulting in people being fooled for two terms.

"You should not be fooled any further by DAP's seditious and defamatory statement that is filled with lies and fact-twisting," Tan said in her speech during Gerakan Youth and Wanita National Delegates Conference on Saturday.

Furthermore, she stressed that DAP should stop blaming Gerakan or MCA to hide their shortcomings and mistakes done.

"They (DAP) are the real 'running dog', not MCA or Gerakan because they (DAP) are the one who have 'sold off' the Chinese community.